Cold Rain Tonight. Some Areas of Freezing Rain. Tuesday Turns Mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Valley until 7 AM Tuesday. Ice from freezing rain in the Shenandoah Valley, up to 0.10″ on untreated and elevated surfaces. Ridge tops could see up to 0.25″.
A cold rain for most locations tonight with temperatures fairly steady in the low and mid 30s. However, there will be areas of freezing rain, in portions of the Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. A steadier and more widespread rain, with areas of freezing rain into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Rain amounts look to range from a half to around one inch. Tuesday early morning clouds will give way to some welcomed sunshine and milder temperatures as well. Afternoon highs form the mid 40s to low 50s across Central Virginia. Breezy conditions by late morning and afternoon. So some nice meting finally expected. Watch for falling snow and ice off the trees and buildings. A refreeze by Wednesday morning, from any melting with lows in the low 20s. Dry with increasing clouds for the mid-week, ahead of the next storm.
Another Winter Storm is expected by Thursday, which looks to bring some snow to start, then transition over to sleet and freezing rain. We could see several inches of snow, before going over to ice. Some may then go over to rain late Thursday. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Behind this storm, some drier days expected later Friday and this weekend, but cold.
Tonight: Steadier rain develops. Some areas of freezing rain, areas of fog. Lows steady low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: AM clouds and fog, then some sunshine to return. Milder and breezy. Some melting. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows low 20s.
Wednesday: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday night: Late snow develops. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Snow/Wintry Mix and some cold rain. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Clouds and sun, breezy. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible late. Highs upper 40s.
