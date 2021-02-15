Cold Rain Tonight. Some Areas of Freezing Rain. Tuesday Turns Mild

A cold rain for most locations tonight with temperatures fairly steady in the low and mid 30s. However, there will be areas of freezing rain, in portions of the Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. A steadier and more widespread rain, with areas of freezing rain into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Rain amounts look to range from a half to around one inch. Tuesday early morning clouds will give way to some welcomed sunshine and milder temperatures as well. Afternoon highs form the mid 40s to low 50s across Central Virginia. Breezy conditions by late morning and afternoon. So some nice meting finally expected. Watch for falling snow and ice off the trees and buildings. A refreeze by Wednesday morning, from any melting with lows in the low 20s. Dry with increasing clouds for the mid-week, ahead of the next storm.