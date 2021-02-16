Charlottesville Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins tapped as head of state work group fighting learning loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The next step for Virginia’s schools is getting students back in the classroom to start combating the learning loss that might have happened over the last year, and that effort is being led from right here in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins has been tapped to lead the Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding) work group. It’s a big task with the work group tackling how to turn the tide on learning loss affecting millions of students in the commonwealth.
Atkins says, much like how schools across the state faced uncertain territory in starting virtual learning, the waters ahead are just as uncharted.
“How do we assess and determine what that is, and then how do we respond to that loss?” Atkins said. “We now have to figure out what have we learned and how do we use that as we now go back to bringing together two distinct ways of approaching instruction and approaching our students”
The work group’s recommendations will start in the short-term for the rest of this school year. Much of the year will be spent figuring out just how severe the problem is, then the group will provide guidance on how to bridge the gap over the summer and beyond.
“Creating opportunities for our students to learn, either during the summer or in extended year school years,” Atkins explained. “That comes in many different forms. How do we create a platform that which we can respond to that loss?”
Virginia LEARNS has another mission too, guiding school districts across the state through responding to mental health issues arising in students and staff as a result of the pandemic.
“As students are social beings and their educational years are the years in which they develop much of their social interaction with others, we also put resources and supports in place for our teachers and our staff, because they too have experienced trauma, during the pandemic,” she said.
The work group is set to meet for the first time on February 17. Atkins says its not clear yet when they will have recommendations ready, but they hope to have them prepared soon.
