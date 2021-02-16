Changes on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Great to see the sunshine return ! Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile a cold front will move through, and bring frigid conditions tonight. Sunny and chilly Wednesday, with increasing clouds later in the day. Snow will move in late Wednesday, mixing with sleet,freezing rain, and eventually rain. Thursday’s morning commute will be a mess. Improving conditions are expected by Friday. Have a great and safe day !