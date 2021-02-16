Changes on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Great to see the sunshine return ! Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile a cold front will move through, and bring frigid conditions tonight. Sunny and chilly Wednesday, with increasing clouds later in the day. Snow will move in late Wednesday, mixing with sleet,freezing rain, and eventually rain. Thursday’s morning commute will be a mess. Improving conditions are expected by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
