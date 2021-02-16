Changes on the horizon

Snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | February 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Great to see the sunshine return ! Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile a cold front will move through, and bring frigid conditions tonight. Sunny and chilly Wednesday, with increasing clouds later in the day. Snow will move in late Wednesday, mixing with sleet,freezing rain, and eventually rain. Thursday’s morning commute will be a mess. Improving conditions are expected by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, late rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.