BRHD pushing Thursday and Friday vaccinations this week due to winter weather threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With inclement weather headed towards central Virginia, the Blue Ridge Health District is moving all Thursday and Friday vaccination appointments.
Appointments set for Thursday, February 18 will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 20. Appointments set for Friday, February 19 are being moved to Monday, February 22. This does not apply to CVS vaccinations.
“We’re making this decision now so that we can provide ample opportunity for individuals to receive information to email and contact us if they don’t hear from us so that we can follow up with them with a significant amount of time for individuals to plan,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
McKay says the health district ran into significant scheduling issues with the last winter storm, so they are deciding to play it safe.
All people with appointment slots booked for these days should expect to hear from BRHD shortly to reschedule their slots.
