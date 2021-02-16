Albemarle County working to expand public transportation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Expanded public transportation could soon be headed to Albemarle County. Sites such as Pantops, Monticello, and farther on Route 29 North could be receiving bus services.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission has received funding from the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and has put out invitations for proposals for potential clients.
“Albemarle County wants to make sure that public transit is an option for all of the people who live and work in Albemarle County. So this service will make it possible for people to access jobs and educational opportunities even if they can’t afford their own vehicle,” Transportation Planner for TJPDC Jessica Hersh-Ballering said.
The project is set to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
