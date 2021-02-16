Albemarle Co. assessor shares findings with EDA

ALBEAMRLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The county assessor is sharing the results from the 2021 reassessment with the Albemarle County Economic Development Authority.
“We conduct an annual reassessment in Albemarle County. Every year we reassess every property,” county assessor Peter Lynch said Tuesday, February 16. “The tax base increased 1.4%, so this is all of the properties in the county commercial and residential.”
Property owners can appeal these reassessments. There are two appeals processes: an administrative review or a Board of Equalization appeal.
According to a release from the county, the review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form by Feb. 28. Meanwhile, an appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30 or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.
“The reality of it is that there are different effects on different properties, whether it’s where they are in the county or what type of property it is,” Lynch said.
If you have any questions about the new assessment notice, you can call the Office of County Assessor at 434-296-5856.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.