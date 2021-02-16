ACPS: Charter school’s naming review committee to host public meeting Feb. 22

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is inviting people to share their thoughts on potential names for its new charter school.
In an online survey, Murray Community School received more than half of the votes.
Other top names include Community School of Albemarle, and Lab School of Albemarle.
You can weigh in on these or other names during an online meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 22. Anyone interested in sharing their opinions during the meeting should register in advance with the community advisory committee at SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org. Registrants will receive a link that will allow them to address committee members and the meeting audience.
An advisory committee will narrow the list of names to three and chose one to submit to the superintendent.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.