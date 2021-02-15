Weather deja vu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cloudy start, rain showers and some freezing drizzle will advance across the area later today. Steadier rain and some freezing rain can be expected tonight. A warm front and low pressure center could bring an 1′' of rain with some pockets of freezing rain. High pressure will build in Tuesday. Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sunshine and milder temperatures. Meanwhile another storm moving over the northwest will bring a chance snow,sleet, freezing rain, and rain. late Wednesday into Thursday. After this week our pattern is expected to warm into the 50s . Have a great and safe day !