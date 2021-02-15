Weather deja vu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cloudy start, rain showers and some freezing drizzle will advance across the area later today. Steadier rain and some freezing rain can be expected tonight. A warm front and low pressure center could bring an 1′' of rain with some pockets of freezing rain. High pressure will build in Tuesday. Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sunshine and milder temperatures. Meanwhile another storm moving over the northwest will bring a chance snow,sleet, freezing rain, and rain. late Wednesday into Thursday. After this week our pattern is expected to warm into the 50s . Have a great and safe day !
Today: Showers & freezing drizzle, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Steady rain & some freezing rain, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Morning clouds & fog, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: around 30
Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain & rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.