Vision Barbecue opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new option in Charlottesville for some barbecue.
Vision Barbecue has opened a location downtown at 249 Ridge McIntire Rd.
The restaurant operates mainly on quick style take-out and delivery ,with some limited seating options.
“We just want to make good barbecue and offer people an affordable quick lunch option for delivery and takeout and make something good come out of this crazy pandemic that we’ve all been living as the new norm,” co-owner Gabi Barghachie said.
The owners say they’re bringing decades of experience in the Charlottesville food industry to this new venture.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.