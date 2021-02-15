VDH: 551,538 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 7,016 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 551,538 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, February 15.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,539.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,016, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,070,207 , an increase of 17,820 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,944, 38 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,235, Charlottesville = 3,073, Fluvanna County = 1,228, Greene County = 940, Louisa County = 1,631, Nelson County = 735.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,064, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,572, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 1,002, Rockbridge County = 1,219, Rockingham County = 5,895, Staunton = 2,348, Waynesboro = 2,055.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,973, Fauquier County = 3,790, Madison County = 525, Orange County = 1,760, Rappahannock County = 288.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, February 14 - 549,999 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,575.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 7,012, 46 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,906, 60 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,052,387, an increase of 31,195 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.6%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,220, Charlottesville = 3,060, Fluvanna County = 1,223, Greene County = 939, Louisa County = 1,629, Nelson County = 734.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,060, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,565, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 987, Rockbridge County = 1,212, Rockingham County = 5,879, Staunton = 2,344, Waynesboro = 2,052.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,963, Fauquier County = 3,772, Madison County = 523, Orange County = 1,750, Rappahannock County = 288.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, February 13 - 547,424 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,215.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,966, 30 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,846, 128 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 7,021,192, an increase of 45,065 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,210, Charlottesville = 3,017, Fluvanna County = 1,213, Greene County = 935, Louisa County = 1,627, Nelson County = 730.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,047, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,556, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 979, Rockbridge County = 1,200, Rockingham County = 5,853, Staunton = 2,336, Waynesboro = 2,048.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,955, Fauquier County = 3,766, Madison County = 523, Orange County = 1,735, Rappahannock County = 287.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week on Friday)
Albemarle County: Scottsville Elementary School = * cases and 0 deaths.
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths | The Retreat at Fishersville = 15 cases and 0 deaths.
Louisa County: Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths.
Madison: Woodberry Forrest School = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Orange County: Dogwood Village of Orange County = 9 cases and 0 deaths.
Staunton: King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, February 12 - 544,209 COVID-19 cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,191.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,966, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,976,127, an increase of 50,762 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,718, 103 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,181, Charlottesville = 2,969, Fluvanna County = 1,212, Greene County = 932, Louisa County = 1,624, Nelson County = 726.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,025, Bath County = 246, Buena Vista = 802, Harrisonburg = 5,540, Highland County = 86, Lexington = 973, Rockbridge County = 1,172, Rockingham County = 5,841, Staunton = 2,329, Waynesboro = 2,034.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,947, Fauquier County = 3,740, Madison County = 521, Orange County = 1,723, Rappahannock County = 284.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 50 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 181 cases and 22 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 95 cases and 8 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, February 11 - 541,018 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,699.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,958, 26 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,925,365, an increase of 47,091 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,615, 145 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,164, Charlottesville = 2,927, Fluvanna County = 1,208, Greene County = 928, Louisa County = 1,625, Nelson County = 720.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,007, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 795, Harrisonburg = 5,513, Highland County = 86, Lexington = 935, Rockbridge County = 1,167, Rockingham County = 5,825, Staunton = 2,316, Waynesboro = 2,015.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,930, Fauquier County = 3,733, Madison County = 518, Orange County = 1,708, Rappahannock County = 284.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 50 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 181 cases and 22 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 95 cases and 8 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, February 10 - 537,319 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,203.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,932, 34 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,878,274, an increase of 30,797 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,470, 131 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,132, Charlottesville = 2,883, Fluvanna County = 1,201, Greene County = 923, Louisa County = 1,620, Nelson County = 713.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,980, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 794, Harrisonburg = 5,504, Highland County = 87, Lexington = 931, Rockbridge County = 1,147, Rockingham County = 5,796, Staunton = 2,303, Waynesboro = 2,007.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,911, Fauquier County = 3,708, Madison County = 516, Orange County = 1,691, Rappahannock County = 284.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 50 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 181 cases and 22 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 95 cases and 8 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, February 9 - 534,116 COVID0-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,291.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,898, 78 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,847,477, an increase of 34,703 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,339, 172 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,102, Charlottesville = 2,836, Fluvanna County = 1,191, Greene County = 912, Louisa County = 1,617, Nelson County = 707.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,962, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 787, Harrisonburg = 5,485, Highland County = 88, Lexington = 911, Rockbridge County = 1,136, Rockingham County = 5,765, Staunton = 2,292, Waynesboro = 1,993.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,897, Fauquier County = 3,697, Madison County = 513, Orange County = 1,682, Rappahannock County = 282.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 50 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 181 cases and 22 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 95 cases and 8 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, February 8 - 530,825 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,700.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,820, 42 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,812,774, an increase of 15,317 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,167, 65 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,088, Charlottesville = 2,826, Fluvanna County = 1,188, Greene County = 906, Louisa County = 1,610, Nelson County = 704.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,931, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 788, Harrisonburg = 5,459, Highland County = 86, Lexington = 889, Rockbridge County = 1,130, Rockingham County = 5,740, Staunton = 2,288, Waynesboro = 1,976.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,889, Fauquier County = 3,673, Madison County = 511, Orange County = 1,673, Rappahannock County = 282.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 50 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 181 cases and 22 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 95 cases and 8 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, February 7 - 529,125 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,949.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,778, 5 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,797,457, an increase of 34,512 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,102, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,082, Charlottesville = 2,820, Fluvanna County = 1,186, Greene County = 901, Louisa County = 1,601, Nelson County = 700.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,897, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 785, Harrisonburg = 5,443, Highland County = 86, Lexington = 874, Rockbridge County = 1,125, Rockingham County = 5,712, Staunton = 2,275, Waynesboro = 1,962.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,882, Fauquier County = 3,660, Madison County = 511, Orange County = 1,659, Rappahannock County = 277.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, February 7 - 526,176 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,709.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,773, 41 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,762,945, an increase of 58,544 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 22,035, 142 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,048, Charlottesville = 2,807, Fluvanna County = 1,183, Greene County = 896, Louisa County = 1,591, Nelson County = 694.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,880, Bath County = 244, Buena Vista = 781, Harrisonburg = 5,429, Highland County = 86, Lexington = 864, Rockbridge County = 1,121, Rockingham County = 5,687, Staunton = 2,269, Waynesboro = 1,947.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,876, Fauquier County = 3,650, Madison County = 509, Orange County = 1,634, Rappahannock County = 277.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, February 5 - 521,467 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,069.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,732, 82 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,704,401, an increase of 75,876 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,893, 144 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 4,016, Charlottesville = 2,791, Fluvanna County = 1,178, Greene County = 883, Louisa County = 1,571, Nelson County = 682.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,856, Bath County = 245, Buena Vista = 779, Harrisonburg = 5,410, Highland County = 85, Lexington = 861, Rockbridge County = 1,098, Rockingham County = 5,659, Staunton = 2,256, Waynesboro = 1,932.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,853, Fauquier County = 3,608, Madison County = 499, Orange County = 1,603, Rappahannock County = 275.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, February 4 - 516,398 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,059.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,650, 75 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,628,525, an increase of 28,679 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,749, 111 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,979, Charlottesville = 2,761, Fluvanna County = 1,170, Greene County = 865, Louisa County = 1,547, Nelson County = 663.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,813, Bath County = 242, Buena Vista = 774, Harrisonburg = 5,371, Highland County = 84, Lexington = 829, Rockbridge County = 1,091, Rockingham County = 5,593, Staunton = 2,241, Waynesboro = 1,912.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,815, Fauquier County = 3,564, Madison County = 486, Orange County = 1,570, Rappahannock County = 274.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, February 3 - 513,339 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,959.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,575, 58 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,599,846,an increase of 30,468 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,638, 122 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,966, Charlottesville = 2,752, Fluvanna County = 1,168, Greene County = 863, Louisa County = 1,542, Nelson County = 656.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,807, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 767, Harrisonburg = 5,364, Highland County = 84, Lexington = 828, Rockbridge County = 1,088, Rockingham County = 5,589, Staunton = 2,231, Waynesboro = 1,898.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,805, Fauquier County = 3,539, Madison County = 486, Orange County = 1,547, Rappahannock County = 273.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, February 2 - 510,380 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,740.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,517, 43 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,569,378, an increase of 34,333 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,516, 72 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,958, Charlottesville = 2,750, Fluvanna County = 1,164, Greene County = 857, Louisa County = 1,535, Nelson County = 651.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,792, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 748, Harrisonburg = 5,357, Highland County = 84, Lexington = 818, Rockbridge County = 1,076, Rockingham County = 5,585, Staunton = 2,225, Waynesboro = 1,887.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,772, Fauquier County = 3,513, Madison County = 483, Orange County = 1,544, Rappahannock County = 270.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, February 1 - 507,640 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,861.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,474, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,535,045, an increase of 35,148 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,444, 35 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,946, Charlottesville = 2,743, Fluvanna County = 1,158, Greene County = 855, Louisa County = 1,529, Nelson County = 647.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,773, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 748, Harrisonburg = 5,332, Highland County = 83, Lexington = 812, Rockbridge County = 1,074, Rockingham County = 5,565, Staunton = 2,216, Waynesboro = 1,876.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,756, Fauquier County = 3,493, Madison County = 481, Orange County = 1,530, Rappahannock County = 266.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 31 - 504,779 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,558.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 156 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,409, 32 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,499,897 an increase of 80,184 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.8%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,924, Charlottesville = 2,740, Fluvanna County = 1,150, Greene County = 848, Louisa County = 1,502, Nelson County = 640.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,754, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 748, Harrisonburg = 5,305, Highland County = 81, Lexington = 809, Rockbridge County = 1,072, Rockingham County = 5,537, Staunton = 2,208, Waynesboro = 1,855.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,731, Fauquier County = 3,459, Madison County = 471, Orange County = 1,508, Rappahannock County = 263.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, January 30 - 502,221 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,309.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 141 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,377, 136 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,419,713 an increase of 49,406 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.1%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,901, Charlottesville = 2,728, Fluvanna County = 1,145, Greene County = 840, Louisa County = 1,496, Nelson County = 636.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,741, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 740, Harrisonburg = 5,289, Highland County = 81, Lexington = 810, Rockbridge County = 1,067, Rockingham County = 5,524, Staunton = 2,204, Waynesboro = 1,842.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,731, Fauquier County = 3,459, Madison County = 471, Orange County = 1,508, Rappahannock County = 263.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 49 cases and * deaths | Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 61 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 179 cases and 21 deaths | King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 121 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro - 92 cases and 6 deaths | Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, January 29 - 497,912 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,238.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 71 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,419,713 an increase of 44,660 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,241, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,887, Charlottesville = 2,713, Fluvanna County = 1,143, Greene County = 835, Louisa County = 1,480, Nelson County = 631.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,714, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 729, Harrisonburg = 5,270, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 803, Rockbridge County = 1,053, Rockingham County = 5,509, Staunton = 2,197, Waynesboro = 1,825.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,720, Fauquier County = 3,441, Madison County = 465, Orange County = 1,499, Rappahannock County = 262.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths; Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, January 28 - 493,674 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,121.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 80 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,375,053, an increase of 51,888 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,113, 127 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,859, Charlottesville = 2,697, Fluvanna County = 1,132, Greene County = 830, Louisa County = 1,462, Nelson County = 623.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,688, Bath County = 239, Buena Vista = 726, Harrisonburg = 5,246, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 800, Rockbridge County = 1,043, Rockingham County = 5,467, Staunton = 2,186, Waynesboro = 1,807.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,691, Fauquier County = 3,424, Madison County = 458, Orange County = 1,491, Rappahannock County = 260.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, January 27 - 488,553 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,227.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,228, 54 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,323,165, an increase of 51,415 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,986, 126 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,789, Charlottesville = 2,681, Fluvanna County = 1,082, Greene County = 817, Louisa County = 1,430, Nelson County = 609.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,671, Bath County = 237, Buena Vista = 713, Harrisonburg = 5,223, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 796, Rockbridge County = 1,025, Rockingham County = 5,434, Staunton = 2,172, Waynesboro = 1,790.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,667, Fauquier County = 3,384, Madison County = 448, Orange County = 1,476, Rappahannock County = 255.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, January 26 - 483,326 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,707.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,174, 93 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,271,750, an increase of 37,538 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,860, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,757, Charlottesville = 2,662, Fluvanna County = 1,074, Greene County = 806, Louisa County = 1,417, Nelson County = 598.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,653, Bath County = 238, Buena Vista = 700, Harrisonburg = 5,203, Highland County = 77, Lexington = 786, Rockbridge County = 1,012, Rockingham County = 5,400, Staunton = 2,160, Waynesboro = 1,769.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,655, Fauquier County = 3,333, Madison County = 438, Orange County = 1,461, Rappahannock County = 251.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, January 25 - 478,619 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 6,172.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,081, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,234,212, an increase of 59,841 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,764, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,746, Charlottesville = 2,651, Fluvanna County = 1,067, Greene County = 793, Louisa County = 1,403, Nelson County = 583.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,623, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 695, Harrisonburg = 5,162, Highland County = 76, Lexington = 785, Rockbridge County = 1,006, Rockingham County = 5,326, Staunton = 2,156, Waynesboro = 1,759.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,637, Fauquier County = 3,301, Madison County = 437, Orange County = 1,450, Rappahannock County = 247.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 24 - 472,447 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,792.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,078, 1 less than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,174,371, an increase of 40,330 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,712, 58 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,711, Charlottesville = 2,639, Fluvanna County = 1,057, Greene County = 774, Louisa County = 1,378, Nelson County = 573.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,596, Bath County = 239, Buena Vista = 690, Harrisonburg = 5,151, Highland County = 73, Lexington = 783, Rockbridge County = 991, Rockingham County = 5,289, Staunton = 2,144, Waynesboro = 1,738.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,593, Fauquier County = 3,236, Madison County = 433, Orange County = 1,423, Rappahannock County = 245.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.