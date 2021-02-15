Registration for Brooks Family YMCA summer camp now open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications for the Brooks Family YMCA summer camp are now open, and spots are filling up.
This year’s camp is set to start June 21 and run 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is open to any children in rising kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We are ready, set, summer. So we have a lot of new things planned this year,” Bonita Patton with the YMCA said. “Last summer we weren’t able to do some of the things, but this year we have sports camp, we get to do swim lessons for the kids. Of course we’re still following CDC guidelines and protocols.”
The Brooks Family YMCA says they are confident they can have another coronavirus-free summer camp for kids.
The application can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.