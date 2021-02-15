HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident at apartment complex

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg police say they responded to a stabbing incident at Deer Run Apartments, off of Port Republic Road, around 9 p.m. Sunday, February 14.
Officers at the scene discovered there had been an altercation involving a knife between two males, according Lt. Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police say both men were taken to Sentara RMH, and have been released as of early Monday, Feb. 15.
Officials say one of the individuals is known to live in the apartment complex, and police believe the other individual lives there, too. HPD says the motive for the altercation is unknown and charges are still pending.
