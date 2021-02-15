Furry friends celebrate Valentine’s Day with Animal Connection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Valentine’s Day may have looked a lot different this year due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean your pet has to miss out on the fun.
Animal Connection in Charlottesville owners and their furry friends celebrate the day of love with a free selfie booth, goodie boxes, “pup” cakes and cookies, made in their new bakery. Manager Pattie Zeller said it’s a good way to show your four-legged pal some love this holiday.
“Valentines Day is so much fun for people, dogs, and cats, and we try to make it special for everybody for their special furry little friend at home. And we have a bakery now and we’re able to do amazing little pup cakes, and cookies and birthday cakes and amazing little things. It’s all part of the fun,” Zeller said.
Animal Connection plans on hosting a similar event for St. Patrick’s Day, with part of the proceeds going to Green Dogs Unleashed.
It’ll also be hosting a special training program for new dog owners next week.
