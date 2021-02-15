Eye to the sky

Rain and freezing rain

By David Rogers | February 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:53 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy with a few showers and freezing drizzle are possible today. Steady rain and some freezing rain can be expected tonight. 1″-1.25″ of rain is possible. Morning clouds and fog will be on tap Tuesday morning. Clearing and breezy conditions will blanket the region with above normal temperatures by the afternoon. Another, storm will bring a mix of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain Thursday. We start to clear Friday into the Weekend. Good news, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: A few showers, w/ freezing drizzle, High: upper 30s

Tonight: Steady rain & freezing rain, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: AM clouds & fog, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: around 30

Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain, & rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

