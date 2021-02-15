Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy with a few showers and freezing drizzle are possible today. Steady rain and some freezing rain can be expected tonight. 1″-1.25″ of rain is possible. Morning clouds and fog will be on tap Tuesday morning. Clearing and breezy conditions will blanket the region with above normal temperatures by the afternoon. Another, storm will bring a mix of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain Thursday. We start to clear Friday into the Weekend. Good news, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: A few showers, w/ freezing drizzle, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Steady rain & freezing rain, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: AM clouds & fog, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: around 30
Thursday: Snow,sleet,freezing rain, & rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.