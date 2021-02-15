Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy with a few showers and freezing drizzle are possible today. Steady rain and some freezing rain can be expected tonight. 1″-1.25″ of rain is possible. Morning clouds and fog will be on tap Tuesday morning. Clearing and breezy conditions will blanket the region with above normal temperatures by the afternoon. Another, storm will bring a mix of snow,sleet, freezing rain and rain Thursday. We start to clear Friday into the Weekend. Good news, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s next week. Have a great and safe day !