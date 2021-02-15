‘Dinner With The Forgotten’ held at the Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is spreading some love this Valentine’s Day and making sure people in need have a hot meal.
“Dinner with the Forgotten,” was held for members of the homeless community at The Haven on Valentine’s Day. Food was catered from Lolo’s Food Bar and people on the receiving end of the dinner were served in a dining room decorated for Valentine’s Day.
Executive Director of Come As you Are Cville, Tristan Kabesa says it’s crucial people in the community look out for each other.
“It’s really important to raise awareness towards homelessness because I have a feeling and well being around the city I’ve realized that a lot of people tend to forget about this population but they’re here they’re existent and I know that the government is doing as much as they can but non-profit organizations such as myself and the city need to step up and do for them as much as we can as well,” he said.
Come As You Are Cville can be reached by email at Info@comeasyouarecville.org or by phone at 434-825-9100.
