CVS creating waiting lists in case there are extra COVID-19 vaccine doses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more people begin to get their COVID-19 vaccine through CVS, the pharmacy chain is sharing new details on how it is making sure no dose goes to waste.
A spokesperson tells NBC29 the pharmacy is putting together waiting lists in the event there’s an extra dose at the end of the day.
CVS says folks who have to reschedule their vaccine appointment will have to call the pharmacy where they were scheduled to get their dose and an employee will help them change the appointment.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.