Charlottesville musician takes to front lawns for Valentine’s Day serenades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the pandemic putting a stop to many people’s Valentine’s Day plans, one Charlottesville musician found a creative way to spread some love.
Matthew O’Donnell spent the afternoon serenading people from their front lawns. He says on a day dedicated to love, there’s no better way to spend it than by listening to live music.
“I thought this was just the perfect opportunity because it’s a day that’s all about love and if you ask me, music is all about love so I thought it was the perfect time to go out do some serenades and spread a little bit of love,” he said.
O’Donnell even took personalized song requests and says the response to the idea has been great and he’s glad he’s able to spread some love this Valentine’s Day.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.