Charlottesville asks for customer input through utilities survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Department of Utilities is asking customers to complete an online satisfaction survey.
The department provides the Charlottesville community with drinking water, wastewater services, and natural gas service.
The short survey asks customers 20 questions and will be available until Friday, April 2. Folks who complete the survey will be eligible to enter a drawing for a $200 gift card to the Downtown Mall.
Click here to take the survey.
