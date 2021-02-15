AG Herring files motion to dismiss Amanda Chase’s lawsuit over censure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by state Senator Amanda Chase seeking to overturn her censure.
The Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct” in a bipartisan vote on January 27.
The censure happened following her involvement in the rally-turned-insurrection at the United States Capitol earlier that month.
Herring argued in the brief that he filed that “…the Senate acted entirely consistently with its own rules when considering and approving the resolution of censure.”
When Chase filed the lawsuit, her office said she was “being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
