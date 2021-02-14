Winter weather leaving thousands of Virginians without power

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter weather conditions are leaving thousands of Virginians without power, creating hazardous road conditions as well.
As of 5 p.m., Dominion Energy reported nearly 150,000 customers without power across the commonwealth. Over 1,200 customers in Albemarle County and Fluvanna County were reported to be without power, respectively. Nearly 200 customers in Louisa County were reportedly without out power at that time.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, nearly all secondary roads and bridges were reported to have minor icy patches throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange County.
VDOT representative Will Merritt said crews would be dispatched to help clear roads and remove fallen tree debris.
“We’re putting our treat crews on notice and we’ll have some other equipment ready to go to try to clear any downed trees but we really want residents to prepare for the potential for significant ice accumulation over the weekend,” Merritt.
Road conditions are expected to worsen as freezing rain continues to fall. DOT is encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
