UVA’s Descendant Outreach Program unearthing new genealogical information in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Descendant Outreach Program is shedding light on the lives and history of enslaved laborers at the university.
New research, presented by Dr. Shelley Murphy in a virtual webinar Saturday morning, traces a genealogical line between families in Louisa County to enslaved laborers who worked on the university’s grounds.
Using census data, marriage licenses and family trees, Dr. Murphy found several lineages tracing back to a former laborer at the university named Nelson Price, who lived in Louisa, that expanded over several other counties in Central Virginia.
“The biggest thing was the connection from county to county to county and like Nelson Price, he’s enslaved in Albemarle. Again, I come with 30 plus years of research, I might have stayed in Albemarle and never found Nelson, unless I found a marriage record for one of the kids and something indicated Louisa, for me to jump out of Albemarle,” Dr. Murphy said about her findings.
Murphy said several Louisa County family surnames linking back to price include Dickenson, Bullock and Harris. Murphy encouraged viewers to conduct their own research into their family lineage by using public records and family trees.
