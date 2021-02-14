Tracking Two New Storm Systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little additional ice occurred overnight from freezing drizzle and fog. Watch for icy areas this morning.
Especially on elevated and untreated surfaces. Many places received a quarter inch or less of ice Saturday from freezing rain. We go above freezing by later Sunday morning and afternoon with some melting of the snow and ice. A lot of clouds stay over head.
Tracking mostly a cold rain for Sunday night, Monday and into Tuesday morning. Some pockets of ice possible Sunday night into Monday. Overall it’s a cold rain system for many areas.
Some refreezing Tuesday night.
Dry with some sun breaking through on Wednesday.
Another storm system arrives by late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This one looks to bring ice, sleet and snow to start. Then changing to a cold rain during the day on Thursday and Thursday night. Leftover rain showers for early Friday morning. There should be a drying trend Friday afternoon and night.
The early call for next Saturday is for dry and seasonably chilly conditions.
Sunday: Lingering drizzle in the morning. Gloomy sky and chilly. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Light northeast breeze. Patchy fog.
Sunday night: Mainly chilly rain showers and drizzle. Some patchy ice possible into Monday morning. Most areas stay above freezing. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Chilly rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Then drying and some clearing. Highs upper 40s. Possibly lower 50s if sun breaks out during the afternoon. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.
Some ice and snow arrives later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows near 30. Changing to a cold rain during the day Thursday. High near 40. Lows upper 30s.
Rain showers exit Friday morning. Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
