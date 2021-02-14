Orange County distributes third round of grants

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - 35 Orange County businesses were on the receiving end of a third round of “Bounce Back Orange,” grants, designed to help keep local employers in the county afloat during the pandemic.
This time over $190,000 was distributed to businesses in the county. Unlike the first two rounds, this money came from the county and not CARES Act funding.
Rose Deal, Director of Economic Development in Orange County, says they’re glad to be able to help businesses survive through the pandemic.
“The uncertain economic conditions over the past year have posed many challenges to the businesses community so our intent was to provide short term relief to to keep those qualified businesses and organizations afloat and operational,” Deal said.
In total, 99 individual grants have been given out for a total of over $600,000.
