No. 9 UVA tops North Carolina 60-48; Earns seventh-consecutive win against UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jay Huff scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the No. 9 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated North Carolina 60-48 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA has won seven consecutive games against the Tar Heels, which is their longest streak since winning the first eight games in the series, which began in 1911.
The 12 rebounds match a career-high for Huff, and he also blocked four shots.
Sam Hauser scored 17 points for the ‘Hoos, while Trey Murphy III added 12.
Freshman Reece Beekman only scored one point, but he set new career-high’s in rebounds (8) and assists (7).
The Cavaliers recorded an assist on 16 of their 19 made field goals, and they hit 10-of-22 shots from three-point range.
UVA held UNC to 34-percent shooting from the field (20-of-58), and 2-for-16 from the three-point line.
Te Tar Heels did not have a player reach double-figures in scoring.
Virginia (15-3, 11-1 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action on Monday at 17th ranked Florida State.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.