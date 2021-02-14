No. 3 UVA men’s lax tops No. 12 Army 14-9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team played a match on the Lower Turf Field for the first time in program history, and the #3 Cavaliers defeated #12 Army 14-9 on Sunday.
The match was moved from Saturday to Sunday, and from Klöckner Stadium to the field the Wahoos normally practice on, due to concerns about the weather and field conditions.
“West Point is a very talented team,” says UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. “Really well coached. Wow, we played a real game here on the Lower Field Turf. Really grateful for the administration, and West Point, to finding a way to say ‘Yes,’ despite the weather, and all the conditions we had to overcome.”
Matt Moore scored a hat trick in his season debut, while Peyton Cormier had three goals and two assists.
“No one cares who gets the points,” says Moore. “It’s a group that, whoever’s going to play, we play as a team, and I think that’s what makes this team so special. We’re all unselfish, and all we care about is the score on the scoreboard at the end of the game.”
Ian Laviano scored two goals, and became the 18th player in program history to reach 100 goals in his career.
Dox Aitken found the net for the first time this season, after playing football at Villanova in the fall.
Freshman goalie Bobby Abshire made 12 saves in his first-career start.
Virginia (2-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at Loyola.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.