Little League Baseball season in jeopardy in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City of Charlottesville parks have played home to little leagues for many years. Without change to a city ordinance, these fields may remain empty.
“We can do practices, we can do scrimmages but we can’t do games,” President of Central Little League Michael Phillips said.
An ordinance in the City of Charlottesville prevents games from being played due to the pandemic.
“They are allowed to practice in the city but not to play in the city,” City Councilor Lloyd Snook said. “That makes no sense. Let’s try to make it make sense of this”
In Albemarle County, fields are being used for games.
“The confusion comes because Charlottesville and Albemarle have different ordinances,” Snook said. “We had intended back when we started doing these ordinances last year, that we would try to be roughly in sync with one another but we’re not.”
In response, the presidents of Monticello Little League, Central Little League, and McIntire Little League sent a letter to city council asking for the ordinance to be amended or repealed.
“What we’re trying to do is make it so it’s uniform between both, and that the kids have a place to play,” President of Monticello Little League Steve Morris said. “Just to be allowed to play.”
“I think it would be best for the kids too,” Phillips said. “The kids are not seeing each other as much, they’re all in front of computers all day, they need some good physical activity, and we want to give them that opportunity.”
Morris says games are critical to the development of the kids.
“A child has a hard time coming up for three months and do nothing but practice.”
Central Little League says regardless of the outcome with City Council, it will find a way to play.
“We’re gonna play regardless,” Phillips said. “We’ll figure out what we need to do. At that case, it would be extraordinarily difficult and not sure how we make it work but we’ll definitely play.”
“We’d certainly love to use the city fields,” Phillips went on to say. “We’ve been using it for a long time, and it’s part of our identity. But, baseball and softball have to happen.”
The topic of Little League baseball is on the agenda for the City Council Meeting on Tuesday.
