Cold Rain with Pockets of Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly a cold rain arrives tonight, Monday, through Monday night. However, there will be pockets of ice as temperatures will be near freezing for parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area from midnight tonight through 10 AM Monday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley are most favored for a little freezing rain/ice. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces.
Chilly rain showers Monday afternoon, Monday night and early Tuesday. Trending drier Tuesday with temperatures briefly getting milder.
Turning colder Tuesday night and Wednesday. Staying dry until later Wednesday night.
A new storm system will arrive from the southwest by Thursday morning. This one will bring a messy mix of snow and ice. Changing to a cold rain later in the afternoon and Thursday night for most places. Keep checking back for updates. Thursday morning may be slick around here.
Drying out Friday and this weekend with seasonably chilly mid to late February weather.
Sunday night: Rain and drizzle developing. Patchy ice possible overnight into Monday morning. Steady temperatures from 32 to 36 degrees for most communities.
Monday: Mainly rain and drizzle. More areas of fog. Temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Monday night: Rain with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Drier with some peaks of sun. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Wintry mix of ice and snow. Eventually changing to rain. Highs 30s and lows in the 30s.
Friday: Drying out. Highs 40s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45 to 50 degrees.
