Cold Rain with Pockets of Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly a cold rain arrives tonight, Monday, through Monday night. However, there will be pockets of ice as temperatures will be near freezing for parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area from midnight tonight through 10 AM Monday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley are most favored for a little freezing rain/ice. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces.