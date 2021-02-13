Virginia high court will take up appeals in Lee statue case

FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Associated Press | February 12, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 8:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has agreed to take up appeals in two lawsuits that seek to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Richmond boulevard.

The court granted a petition of appeal from a group of Richmond residents and from a descendant of signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state.

It was not immediately clear when the court will hear arguments.

Northam announced his decision to remove the statue after George Floyd’s death last year, but his plans have been tied up in court since then.

