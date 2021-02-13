‘They Don’t Take Bad Shots’ - Cavaliers’ offense poses problems for UNC

“Their whole team, they shoot threes, and every player shoots very good, threes and it’s within the part of their offense,” says North Carolina head coach Roy Williams. “They don’t take bad shots. And I mean, in today’s times, field goal percentages used to be a lot higher than they are now. But Tony’s club is shooting 49.5% from the floor. And that’s fantastic. That’s one of the strengths of their team. I’ve had teams before in the old days that averaged 50% for the whole year. Now we’re trying to get above 20.”