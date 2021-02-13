‘They Don’t Take Bad Shots’ - Cavaliers’ offense poses problems for UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will be back at home this weekend, as the 9th ranked Cavaliers host North Carolina on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA is a perfect 8-0 on its home court this season.
The Wahoos have won six-consecutive games against their rivals from Tobacco Road.
That’s their longest winning streak against the Tar Heels since winning the first eight games ever played in the series, from 1911 to 1916.
UNC is currently unranked.
They have a record of 12-6 overall, and 7-4 in the ACC.
Carolina head coach Roy Williams says the ‘Hoos are playing old-time basketball, but it’s not the stout defense.
Virginia is in the Top-20 in the nation in field goal percentage this year (49.5%), and they are eighth in three-point percentage (39.5%).
“Their whole team, they shoot threes, and every player shoots very good, threes and it’s within the part of their offense,” says North Carolina head coach Roy Williams. “They don’t take bad shots. And I mean, in today’s times, field goal percentages used to be a lot higher than they are now. But Tony’s club is shooting 49.5% from the floor. And that’s fantastic. That’s one of the strengths of their team. I’ve had teams before in the old days that averaged 50% for the whole year. Now we’re trying to get above 20.”
UVA and North Carolina are scheduled to tip-off on Saturday at six o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.
