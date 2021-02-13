Lingering Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An ice storm alert continues across the region on this Saturday night. Some additional light freezing rain and drizzle overnight into early Sunday morning. Many places received a quarter inch or less of ice. Temperatures will remain at or a little below freezing. We go above freezing by later Sunday morning and afternoon with some melting of the snow and ice. A lot of clouds stay over head.
Tracking mostly a cold rain for Sunday night, Monday and into Tuesday. Some pockets of ice possible Sunday night into Monday. Overall it’s a cold rain system for many areas.
Some refreezing Tuesday night.
Dry with some sun breaking through on Wednesday.
Another storm system arrives by late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This one looks to bring ice and snow to start. Then changing to a cold rain during the day on Thursday and Thursday night. Leftover rain showers for Friday morning.
The early call for next Saturday is for dry and seasonably chilly conditions.
Saturday night: Light freezing rain and drizzle. A little additional ice possible. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Watch for slick areas. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Lingering drizzle in the morning. Clouds with highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday night: Mainly chilly rain showers. Some patchy ice possible into Monday morning. Most areas stay above freezing. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Chilly rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Mainly through early afternoon. Highs upper 40s. Possibly lower 50s if sun breaks out during the afternoon. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.
Some ice and snow arrives later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows near 30. Changing to a cold rain during the day Thursday. High near 40. Lows upper 30s.
Rain showers Friday morning. Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
