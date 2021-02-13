Ice Storm Alert Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Threat for more ice/freezing rain Saturday. Across most of Central Virginia, an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning is in effect through early Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Valley and northern counties of the viewing area, under a Winter Weather Advisory. Across Central VA, ice up to .10″ to .25″ or more from freezing rain. Less in the Valley, generally under .10″. Prepare for possible downed trees, power outages and icy, hazardous travel conditions Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing tonight through Sunday morning. .25″ or more of ice will cause the most power outages and damage.