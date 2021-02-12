Freezing Rain to Make For An Icy Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Threat for Ice to unfold Saturday. Across most of Central Virginia, an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Valley and northern counties of the viewing area, under a Winter Weather Advisory. Across Central VA, ice up to .25″ or more from freezing rain. Less in the Valley, generally a .10″ to under a .25″. Prepare for possible downed trees, power outages and icy, hazardous travel conditions. Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing tonight through Sunday morning.