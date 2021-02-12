Freezing Rain to Make For An Icy Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Threat for Ice to unfold Saturday. Across most of Central Virginia, an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Valley and northern counties of the viewing area, under a Winter Weather Advisory. Across Central VA, ice up to .25″ or more from freezing rain. Less in the Valley, generally a .10″ to under a .25″. Prepare for possible downed trees, power outages and icy, hazardous travel conditions. Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing tonight through Sunday morning.
Sunday - Valentine’s Day is trending dry, but remaining mostly cloudy with highs above freezing. So some melting. Another surge of moisture from the next storm, looks to impact the region later Monday evening into Tuesday, with more of an icy wintry mix or cold rain. An active storm track and modified Arctic air will continue into next week, to make for more mixed precipitation issues. Another storm is expected on Thursday.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Patchy fog, freezing drizzle. Icy areas. Lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Sleet and Freezing rain developing during the AM will continue into the evening. Icy conditions! Highs lower 30s.
Saturday night: Additional freezing rain, drizzle. Some freezing fog. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some melting. Highs upper 30s to around 40.. Some light mixed precipitation and rain showers possible Sunday night. Lows lower 30s.
Monday - Presidents Day: A chance for some cold rain showers. A little mix possible at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to 40 degrees. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Ice, sleet, snow and a cold rain. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Ice, sleet, snow and a cold rain. Highs upper 30s to near 40.Lows low 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.