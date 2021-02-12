Watching for Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a 1 to 6 inch snowfall across the region last night, we’re left with some freezing drizzle on this Friday. Main roads are trending slushy and wet. Watch for refreezing after sunset and overnight.
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Storm Alert for areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Including much of central Virginia. This is for mainly freezing rain/ice ahead for Saturday into Saturday night! A tenth to quarter inch of ice possible. A quarter inch ore more of freezing rain/ice is when you start to see tree and power line damage. Watch for slick conditions to redevelop.
We’ll get a break on Valentine’s Day, Sunday. A little more ice and rain possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
Tracking a couple stronger storm systems for next week. One on Tuesday with sleet/ice/snow and a cold rain. The other for next Thursday with more sleet/ice/snow and a cold rain. Keep checking back for updates.
Friday: Overcast with some freezing drizzle. Highs upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday night: Patchy fog, freezing drizzle and flurries. Refreezing with slick areas. Lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Freezing rain developing. Watch for icy areas. Highs lower 30s.
Saturday night: Additional freezing rain/ice. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 40s. Some more mixed precipitation and rain showers Sunday night. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: A chance for some cold rain showers. A little mix possible at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to 40 degrees. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Ice, sleet, snow and a cold rain. Highs near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Ice, sleet, snow and a cold rain. Highs near 40.
