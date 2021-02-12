VSP issues Senior Alert for missing Charlottesville woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Virginia State Police press release) - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for 74-year-old Thelma Louise Thomas, last seen on February 11, 2021, at 4:40 p.m., on Holmes Avenue in Charlottesville.
Thomas suffer from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the police department.
Thomas is 5′ 1″ and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black/grey hair. A description of what she was wearing is not available at this time.
She is possibly driving a grey 2012 Toyota Corolla sedan displaying Virginia plates: 1 AUNTTE. She is believed to be traveling towards Greene County.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-328.
The Virginia State Police issued the senior alert on behalf of Charlottesville Police Department, you can find more information at twitter.com/vspalerts.
