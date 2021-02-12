VHSL Announces Football Master Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League has released its schedule for the upcoming spring season.
Teams will play six games, with one open date, beginning on Monday, February 22nd, or the following weekend.
Albemarle plays Goochland on the 22nd, followed by Monticello, Fluvanna, Western Albemarle, Charlottesville, and Louisa, for example.
Four-time defending state champion Riverheads starts at home against Tazewell on Saturday, February 27th.
The complete schedule can be found at VHSL.org.
