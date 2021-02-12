VDOT working to keep crews safe and healthy while responding to winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With more winter weather on the way, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are working harder than ever to keep the roads safe.
The Culpeper District, which includes the greater Charlottesville and Albemarle area, says crews have been responding to or planning for winter weather for 14 days straight.
VDOT representative Will Merritt said VDOT is emphasizing personal health and safety to keep crews refreshed for the job.
“Winter weather operations are stressful times for our crews because our personal lives often have to go on pause to focus on our job. They have to put everything on hold to fulfill our mission of keeping Virginia moving. They really are unsung heroes that are keeping roads open and supplies moving storm after storm this winter,” Merritt said.
VDOT is encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel to make it easier for crews to clear roads and respond to emergencies.
