Thursday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sophomore Zoli Khalil hit a three-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining, and the Spotswood girls basketball team defeated Western Albemarle 50-49 in the Region 3C semifinals on Thursday in Crozet.
The Blazers advanced to face the winner of Wilson Memorial and Turner Ashby. Their game was postponed until Friday, due to inclement weather.
The season is over for the Charlottesville boys basketball team.
The Black Knights were scheduled to host Spotswood in the Region 3C semifinals on Thursday, but a player from Brookville, the team Charlottesville beat on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19, and through contract tracing, it was recommended the Black Knights enter quarantine, which ends their bid for a state championship.
Spotswood advanced to face LCA in the Region championship.
