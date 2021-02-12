Third winter storm in 3 weeks brings another ‘snow day’ to central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s another snow day in Charlottesville, and despite being blanketed for the third time in as many weeks, the winter weather has not worn out its welcome for many in the city.
At Washington Park’s popular sledding hill, kids young and old joined in all of the fun Friday, February 12.
“I’m going to go down on the sled with Ewan,” Ben, a boy enjoying the sledding hill said. “I might check out the igloo over there.”
The igloo in question’s architect said the snow this time around was perfect for sledding and cold construction.
“The snow is better than we thought. I thought it was going to be ice and water,” Musahar Ali said. “Its way better than last time. We did some sledding, now we’re building some igloos.”
Parents say getting out to enjoy a snow day is even more key this year, with online classes keeping students cooped up for hours on end.
“It’s great because with the pandemic and stuff like that, everyone’s stuck inside,” Declan Hickey said. “So, to get to get out and have fun and be kids and play around, and this is what we did as kids, just get out and grab a trash lid and sled down a hill, it’s really cool.”
For some in the city, when it comes to snow, less is more, and three snowfalls in three weeks is three too many. Marie Bette Café owner Jason Becton says winter weather doesn’t always impact business, but being a bakery brings additional complications.
“I’m from New Jersey, so I moved to Virginia for less snow,” Becton said. “We start our Virginia sourdough and our five grain 48 hours ahead for a 48 hour fermentation...so, if we decide to close one day early, all of that gets messed up. All of that has to get scrapped for the most part.”
For others, the mantra remains: let it snow.
“Another one wouldn’t hurt,” Hickey said. “Another one or two like this one wouldn’t hurt at all.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.