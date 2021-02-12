Snow moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure delivered 2″-4″ of snow to the area. There may be some freezing drizzle, but accumulating snow has moved out. Meanwhile, we are tracking another area of low pressure that is expected to bring sleet and freezing rain Saturday. .25″ of ice is possible, making roads extremely icy and the potential for power outages. High pressure will build in providing dry conditions Sunday into Monday. More wintry weather is on tap next Tuesday and Thursday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, freezing drizzle, High: low 30s
Tonight: Cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Cloudy, sleet & freezing rain, High: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 40...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Snow sleet, & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: rain & freezing rain, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.