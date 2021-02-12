Snow moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure delivered 2″-4″ of snow to the area. There may be some freezing drizzle, but accumulating snow has moved out. Meanwhile, we are tracking another area of low pressure that is expected to bring sleet and freezing rain Saturday. .25″ of ice is possible, making roads extremely icy and the potential for power outages. High pressure will build in providing dry conditions Sunday into Monday. More wintry weather is on tap next Tuesday and Thursday. Have a great and safe day !