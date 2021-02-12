Ruckersville Walmart sees long waitlist for COVID-19 vaccinations

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ruckersville Walmart has a sizeable waitlist Friday night after it announced vaccine slots were available. NBC29 reached out to the store and an employee said there are hundreds of people on the waitlist.
Walmart Spokesperson Charles Crowson sent NBC29 the following statement:
“Walmart will schedule and administer vaccinations as allocation continues arriving from the federal and state providers. Supply is an ever-changing situation with any facility administering vaccines right now, and we ask that customers book appointments through the Walmart and Sam’s Club schedulers. These schedules are based on a rolling seven-day calendar, meaning we’ll show Sunday-Saturday, then at the end of the day.”
On the other hand, the employee tells us the Ruckersville location will not be getting a new shipment until March 1.
