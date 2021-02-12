New revenue report shows UVA Athletics 2019-20 season was not as adversely affected as expected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report shows the University of Virginia’s Athletic Department did not take as big of a financial hit as expected during its 2019-2020 season.
UVA Athletics was still able to bring in $110.3 million, with football bringing in the most money at $43 million since in-person games were able to happen in 2019.
UVA’s basketball season was cut short last march when the NCAA tournament was cancelled, which was the first real financial blow the athletic department experienced.
