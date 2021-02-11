Light Snow Tonight. More Bouts of Wintry Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of the region until 7 AM Friday. General snow/sleet accumulations 1″-3″. Icy travel tonight.
Winter Storm Watch for portions of Central Virginia for Saturday.
Light snow or mix changing to snow will continue across the region tonight into the predawn of Friday. This is our best opportunity for accumulation and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 for the overnight. This will make for icy conditions into Friday. After the snow early, a cloudy and cold Friday with some light freezing drizzle at times.
Modified Arctic air and more moisture streaming up from the southwest, will make for another round of wintry weather Saturday, as a new storm takes shape. At this time, A mix to mainly freezing rain is expected on Saturday with temperatures in the low 30s. Ice on untreated and elevated surfaces may range a tenth to a quarter inch. It is possible this ice could lead to some power outages. Stay tuned for updates.
Sunday - Valentine’s Day is trending dry and mostly cloudy with highs above freezing. Most of Monday - President’s Day appears dry at this time as well. Another winter storm is expected to bring more mix or ice by Tuesday, as our active and variable winter weather pattern continues.
Tonight: Mostly snow, some sleet mix. A general 1 to 3 inches. Slick travel developing. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Friday: Some lingering morning freezing drizzle and slick areas. Cloudy and cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Wintry mix to mainly freezing rain. Some snow may also mix in at times. Icy conditions. Highs lower 30s. Wintry precipitation exits overnight. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 30s. Lows 20s.
Tuesday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain/ice and rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Cloudy, chance of rain and or wintry mix. Highs near 40.
