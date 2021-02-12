Frustration grows as people age 65 and up struggle to find vaccine appointment slots

“Governor Northam has shared that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for vaccinating Phase 1B until March or April. With the limited supply, it will be March or April before BRHD is able to expand broadly to all individuals 65+ and individuals 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. That said, BRHD is working now towards expanding our vaccine efforts to include individuals 65+ throughout the district but it will take time before we fully expand to vaccinate all 65+ due to the limited supply. Some pharmacies, like CVS, are one option for how you can get vaccinated and there will be more opportunities coming for individuals 65+ to be vaccinated through community-based clinics, primary care providers, federally qualified health centers, and more.”