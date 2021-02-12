Frustration grows as people age 65 and up struggle to find vaccine appointment slots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, frustration is rising for many eligible to get the vaccine. People in the ’65 and up’ group of Phase 1b like Barbara Hurd say they’re hitting brick walls and having a tough time signing up.
Hurd says she wakes every two hours throughout the night to check for vaccine appointment slots and is reaching her breaking point.
“I owe my husband to get him a shot, I’m his advocate and I’m gonna do it,” she said.
Hurd is overcome with emotion because her husband has dementia. She says precious time is slipping through his fingers as they wait for a vaccine.
“It’s critical that he gets a shot soon so we can see our family while he knows them,” she said. “It’s the most important thing in his life right now...to see them again and know who they are and know the grandkids.”
Hurd says she has done everything in her power to try to find a slot.
“I have been trying 56 times. I’m now writing down every day since February 8. That’s almost four days, not even four days.”
She tries every hour that she can. “I do it at 4 in the morning. I do it at 6, I do it at 8. I do it at lunchtime. I do it at night at dinner time, bedtime, etc, throughout the night, when I wake up,” she said. “It says there are no shots available.”
She is not the only one up late clicking the refresh button.
“People are getting up, saying it opens at 1 a.m. So all these elderly people, we’re all getting up at 1 a.m., to try to log on. It’s horrifying,” Hurd said.
Hurd says she does not want to be left in the dark. She wants to at least be told how long it will be until more shots are available.
“I think there are 5,000 people over 65 in Charlottesville. You shouldn’t just say to all 5,000 ‘OK it’s open, go sign up’ if you know there’s only 200 shots a day or 100 a day,” she said.
The Blue Ridge Health District declined to go on camera but provided a written statement. It reads:
“Governor Northam has shared that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for vaccinating Phase 1B until March or April. With the limited supply, it will be March or April before BRHD is able to expand broadly to all individuals 65+ and individuals 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. That said, BRHD is working now towards expanding our vaccine efforts to include individuals 65+ throughout the district but it will take time before we fully expand to vaccinate all 65+ due to the limited supply. Some pharmacies, like CVS, are one option for how you can get vaccinated and there will be more opportunities coming for individuals 65+ to be vaccinated through community-based clinics, primary care providers, federally qualified health centers, and more.”
