Charlottesville hardware store says snow supplies are going fast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After three snowfalls in three weeks, snow supplies are becoming hard to come by.
Employees at Martin Hardware in Charlottesville says they have seen a steady increase in interest for everything from snow shovels and salt to sleds and boots.
Shoppers prepared for the first snow storm, but interest has only grown in the weeks since. Now, supplies are going fast.
“We had a lot left over from last year from not getting a whole lot [of snow],” Chris Davis said. “It turns out we’re one of the last ones around that still have sleds, and ice melt, and stuff like that to sell.”
The store says it has enough supplies to last the rest of the winter. However, if central Virginia gets another snowfall or two, items like ice melt and shovels may be in short supply.
