Charlottesville Community Bikes again delivering treats for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes is not letting the recent snowfall deter it from carrying out its annual Bake ‘n’ Bike fundraiser.
Volunteers with the nonprofit spent several hours Friday, February 12, delivering pre-ordered bags of scones baked by Sweet Holly’s Desserts.
“We have over 100 orders going out to community members who either ordered treats for themselves, for their valentine, or kids. We also have over 30 going out to everyone at the UVA hospital,” Charlottesville Community Bikes Director of Community Engagement Lauren Riegl said.
More than $3,000 has been raised to help purchase bicycles for children and adults.
“In 2020 we gave out over 600 free kids bikes to kids from the community,” Riegl said. “We gave out over 250 free adult bikes last year. Everything that comes from this fundraiser will go towards parts, labor, and everything that goes into getting those bikes out.”
Despite the snow, some deliveries will still be made via bike.
“We had about 10 volunteers who were going to bike scones around for us today. Due to road conditions we don’t have as many coming, but I have a cargo bike that I am delivering a bunch in,” Riegl said. “We all have mountain bikes here. We’re going to do as many as we can with bikes.”
