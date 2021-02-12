Albemarle County Public Schools to move to Stage 4 on March 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools are getting ready to welcome many students back to the classroom.
It’s been a while for many students, some of whom have not had an in-person learning day since March 2020, but a 6-1 vote by the school board makes it official: the county is moving to Stage 4 on March 15.
“We have a directive from the Governor of Virginia to make face-to-face instruction our primary objective, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Superintendent Matt Haas, who recommended the move last week.
Here’s what Stage 4 means: PreK-3rd graders can spend four days a week learning in person. 4th-12th grade students can spend two days a week in the classroom. Overall, about 56% (7,628 students) of ACPS students have said they will return.
The decision comes after a somewhat mixed, but mostly supportive, public comment session.
“It is important to give the kids the option, not the requirement, but the option to get back in there,” said Shawn Boyd, an ACPS parent.
“I am not willing to roll the dice with my life because we want to rush into school during a pandemic,” said Lori Alridge, an ACPS teacher.
Board member Jonno Alcaro said pushing the start of Stage 4 back by two weeks from the original proposal was important because more teachers could get vaccinated.
“It’s a fair compromise for the students, for the parents, for the teachers, who will have the chance to - many of them - have their full inculcation or vaccination” said Alcaro.
But Judy Le, who voted ‘no,’ worried about furthering inequities.
“To bring PreK-3 students in four days a week we are compounding the inequities that have plagued us for generations,” Le said. “I think there is a simple fix for this. I feel like keeping our hybrid students at two days a week will help us preserve those intervention services.”
The school board also received a vaccine update.
Of the 2,012 employees who would regularly be in-person during Stages 3 and 4, 1,590 said they desire the COVID-19 vaccine. 863 have received the first dose, while just five have received the second. However, ACPS says 90% of the staff who will be working in the building or on a bus during Stage 4 will have received the vaccine by the end of February.
