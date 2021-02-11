Winter Weather Alert Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service continues a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region for Thursday night into the start of Friday. This is for a light snow and ice accumulation. Enough for slick areas to form.
Mostly a cold rain has been falling over the region from last night into this morning. Temperatures will continue to slowly fall to near and eventually below freezing tonight. New precipitation will develop from the southwest tonight. This time it will be in the form of ice, sleet and snow. The latest information into the weather center suggests an inch of less of of snow and sleet north of I-64. An inch or two of sleet and snow possible along and south of I-64. Locally higher amounts, mainly over the higher elevations.
The sleet and snow will end as some freezing drizzle Friday morning. Remaining cold and cloudy through the day.
Watching for more ice on Saturday!
A break on Valentine’s Day Sunday and Monday.
Perhaps more sleet and ice next Tuesday! It’s a active and variable winter weather pattern. Keep checking back for updates.
Thursday afternoon: Cold rain, cloudy with areas of fog. Some sleet mix later in the day and early evening. Temperatures in the 30s.
Thursday night: Rain to sleet and snow this evening and overnight. An inch or two possible. Less north. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Some lingering morning freezing drizzle and slick areas. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. Some snow may also mix in at times. Highs lower 30s. Wintry precipitation exits overnight. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 30s. Lows 20s.
Tuesday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain/ice and rain. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s.
