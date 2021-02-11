Winter Weather Alert Update

Mostly a cold rain has been falling over the region from last night into this morning. Temperatures will continue to slowly fall to near and eventually below freezing tonight. New precipitation will develop from the southwest tonight. This time it will be in the form of ice, sleet and snow. The latest information into the weather center suggests an inch of less of of snow and sleet north of I-64. An inch or two of sleet and snow possible along and south of I-64. Locally higher amounts, mainly over the higher elevations.