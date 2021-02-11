Wednesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County girls basketball team won a region championship for the first time since 1996, as the Lions defeated Monacan 73-64 in the Region 4B Finals on Wednesday.
Sophomore Olivia McGhee scored a career-high 35 points.
Undefeated Louisa will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
The Fluvanna County boys saw their season come to an end with a 67-53 defeat at top-seed Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals.
Kobe Edmonds scored 14 points for the Flucos, while Xavier Copeland had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
