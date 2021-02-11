VSP investigating a fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that sent a total of five people to the hospital Monday, February 8.
According to VSP, the crash happened at the 250 mile-marker of Interstate 81 around 10:30 p.m. A 2002 Suzuki Vitara was heading north when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, overturned, and came to rest in the left lane. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the Suzuki, which caused the Suzuki to overturn again and come to rest in the median along with the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 27-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Her passenger, 29-year-old Nickolas W. Mayo of Chicopee, MA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also transported to UVA Medical Center. Mayo, who had been wearing a seat belt, later succumbed to his injuries.
All three people in the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The 63-year-driver and a 9-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts. Authorities say the other passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.