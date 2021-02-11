VSP investigating a fatal crash in Rockingham County

According to VSP, the crash happened at the 250 mile-marker of Interstate 81 around 10:30 p.m. A 2002 Suzuki Vitara was heading north when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, overturned, and came to rest in the left lane. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the Suzuki, which caused the Suzuki to overturn again and come to rest in the median along with the Chevrolet.