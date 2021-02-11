Tracking low pressure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A series of low pressure systems will keep periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain into our forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the area later today. Light snow is expected to develop late this afternoon into tonight. 2″-4″ of snow is possible by Friday morning. Conditions will dry a little later Friday, before another system will moves in Saturday. A wintrymix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be associated with it. Right now, Sunday should be dry. Have a safe and safe day !