Tracking low pressure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A series of low pressure systems will keep periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain into our forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the area later today. Light snow is expected to develop late this afternoon into tonight. 2″-4″ of snow is possible by Friday morning. Conditions will dry a little later Friday, before another system will moves in Saturday. A wintrymix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be associated with it. Right now, Sunday should be dry. Have a safe and safe day !
Today: Showers early, light snow later, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Snow & some freezing rain, Low: mid 20s
Friday: Early snow 7 freezing rain, mostly cloudy, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain, High: low 30s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
